Tony Finau shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau chips it close to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Tony Finau hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 4th at 14 under with Justin Thomas; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; and Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
