Tom Hoge putts well in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Tom Hoge makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Tom Hoge hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his day tied for 6th at 13 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Tom Hoge took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his third shot at the green and two-putted for par. This moved Tom Hoge to even-par for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 13th, Hoge hit his 101 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.
