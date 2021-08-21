-
Talor Gooch putts well in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 21, 2021
Highlights
Talor Gooch hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gooch finished his round tied for 21st at 7 under; Corey Conners and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 3rd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, Xander Schauffele, and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 10 under.
At the 219-yard par-3 second, Talor Gooch hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Gooch hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Gooch had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Gooch's 107 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.
