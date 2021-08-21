-
-
Sungjae Im putts well in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 21, 2021
Sungjae Im hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his day tied for 17th at 10 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 14 under.
At the 219-yard par-3 second, Sungjae Im hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Im had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
At the 230-yard par-3 11th, Im hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Im's 100 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
At the 325-yard par-4 16th Im hit his tee shot 304 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 12 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Im at 4 under for the round.
-
-