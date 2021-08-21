-
Stewart Cink shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Stewart Cink cards birdie at No. 13 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Stewart Cink hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 20th at 8 under; Corey Conners, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 12 under; Sam Burns and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 10 under.
On the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Cink's 185 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Cink hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Cink had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 5 under for the round.
