Shane Lowry hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lowry finished his round tied for 2nd at 13 under with Jon Rahm; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 16 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Shane Lowry had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shane Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Lowry's 129 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Lowry's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Lowry hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Lowry hit his 83 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lowry to 7 under for the round.

On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Lowry's tee shot went 116 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Lowry had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Lowry's 141 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 8 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Lowry had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 9 under for the round.