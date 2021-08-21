-
-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 21, 2021
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Sebastián Muñoz hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 21st at 8 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 16 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 15 under; and Keith Mitchell, Shane Lowry, Tony Finau, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Muñoz's 92 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Muñoz had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Muñoz hit his 117 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Muñoz's 141 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.
At the 16th, 325-yard par-4, Muñoz hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.
Muñoz got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
-
-