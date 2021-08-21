-
Seamus Power shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Seamus Power hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Power finished his round tied for 38th at 6 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 16 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 15 under; and Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-4 first, Power's 130 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Power chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
Power got a bogey on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to even-par for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Power chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 10th, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to even for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
