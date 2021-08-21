-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Scottie Scheffler hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 38th at 6 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 14 under; Corey Conners, Keith Mitchell, and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Harold Varner III, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 5th at 11 under.
After a 356 yard drive on the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
Scheffler got a double bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Scheffler to even-par for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Scheffler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 18th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
