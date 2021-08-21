-
Scott Piercy shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
August 21, 2021
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Scott Piercy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his round in 75th at 1 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Corey Conners and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 4th at 10 under.
Piercy got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot into the native area on the 219-yard par-3 second, Piercy scored a bogey, leaving him at 2 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Piercy's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Piercy's 136 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Piercy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Piercy to 3 over for the round.
At the par-5 eighth, Piercy chipped in his third shot from 36 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Piercy hit an errant tee shot causing a drop, which left Piercy with a bogey. This put Piercy at 2 over for the day.
