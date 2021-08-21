  • Sam Burns shoots 7-under 64 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Burns' bunker play yields birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.