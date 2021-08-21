Sam Burns hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 8th at 11 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 13 under; and Keith Mitchell, Shane Lowry, Corey Conners, Tony Finau, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Burns had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 second, Burns hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Burns's 126 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Burns had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Burns's 106 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 6 under for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Burns's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 7 under for the round.

On the 325-yard par-4 16th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Burns had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 7 under for the round.