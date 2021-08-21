-
-
Russell Henley shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 21, 2021
Russell Henley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 66th at 2 under; Corey Conners and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 3rd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Henley had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 219-yard par-3 second, Henley missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 17th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 under for the round.
Henley got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to even for the round.
-
-