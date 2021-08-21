-
Rory McIlroy putts well in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Rory McIlroy's crafty chip leads to birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Rory McIlroy hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McIlroy finished his round tied for 24th at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Corey Conners, Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Rory McIlroy's 123 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, McIlroy had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, McIlroy's 168 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, McIlroy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, McIlroy had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 13th, McIlroy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, McIlroy chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.
