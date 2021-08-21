Robert Streb hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 24th at 9 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Streb's tee shot went 190 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Streb chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Streb chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Streb chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Streb chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Streb hit an errant tee shot causing a drop, which left Streb with a bogey. This put Streb at 1 under for the day.

After a 264 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Streb chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.