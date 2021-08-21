-
Peter Malnati shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Peter Malnati hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 58th at 4 under; Corey Conners and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Malnati hit his 109 yard approach to 0 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Malnati's tee shot went 225 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Malnati hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Malnati had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
