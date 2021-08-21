-
Paul Casey shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Paul Casey sticks approach to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Paul Casey makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Paul Casey hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Casey finished his round tied for 24th at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Corey Conners, Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Casey hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Casey hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 4 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Casey hit his tee shot 288 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Casey to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Casey's 166 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 6 under for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 18th, Casey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Casey to 5 under for the round.
