Patton Kizzire shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patton Kizzire's 6-iron to 5 feet sets up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Patton Kizzire hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 32nd at 7 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Shane Lowry, Tony Finau, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 13 under.
On the par-4 first, Kizzire's 111 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kizzire had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Kizzire's 193 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.
Kizzire got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Kizzire's tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
