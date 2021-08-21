-
Patrick Cantlay putts well in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay opens Saturday with birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Patrick Cantlay hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cantlay finished his day tied for 24th at 9 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Patrick Cantlay had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Cantlay's 115 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 515-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cantlay had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 18th, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
