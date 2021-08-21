-
Pat Perez shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Pat Perez hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 13th at 10 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 16 under; Shane Lowry, Keith Mitchell, and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Corey Conners, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 5th at 12 under.
Perez got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to even-par for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Perez chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Perez hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Perez's 201 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Perez hit his tee shot 281 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Perez had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Perez to 5 under for the round.
