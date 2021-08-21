-
Max Homa shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Max Homa's impressive second yields birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.
Max Homa hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 59th at 3 under; Corey Conners and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 3rd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Homa had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Homa's 164 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
Homa had a fantastic chip-in on the 150-yard par-3 14th. His tee shot went 162 yards to the native area and his second shot was a drop where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 17th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 2 under for the round.
Homa got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 under for the round.
