In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Maverick McNealy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 48th at 5 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Corey Conners and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Sam Burns, Shane Lowry, Keith Mitchell, Tony Finau, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 398-yard par-4 first hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, McNealy's 128 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, McNealy chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 under for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, McNealy hit an approach shot from 79 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 150-yard par-3 14th, McNealy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, McNealy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.