Marc Leishman shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Marc Leishman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 45th at 5 under; Corey Conners and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Leishman's 123 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Leishman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
Leishman got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 under for the round.
