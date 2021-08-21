-
Mackenzie Hughes putts well in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes drives the green to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his day tied for 28th at 8 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the par-4 first, Mackenzie Hughes's 119 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Hughes his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hughes had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Hughes's 176 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
