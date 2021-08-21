-
Luke List shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Luke List hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 66th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell, Justin Thomas, Corey Conners, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
List got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, List hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to even-par for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, List chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
