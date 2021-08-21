-
-
Lee Westwood shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 21, 2021
-
Highlights
Lee Westwood taps in for birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Lee Westwood makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Lee Westwood hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Westwood finished his day tied for 17th at 10 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Westwood had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Westwood's 147 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 2 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Westwood chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 3 under for the round.
On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Westwood's tee shot went 147 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 23 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Westwood chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 3 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 18th, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 3 under for the round.
-
-