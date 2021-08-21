-
Lanto Griffin shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Lanto Griffin hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 64th at 3 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 16 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 15 under; and Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the 398-yard par-4 first, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Griffin hit an approach shot from 208 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Griffin chipped his fifth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Griffin had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Griffin's 97 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.
