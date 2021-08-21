-
Kramer Hickok putts well in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kramer Hickok birdies No. 16 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Kramer Hickok makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Kramer Hickok hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hickok finished his round tied for 47th at 5 under; Corey Conners and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 3rd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, Xander Schauffele, and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 10 under.
At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Kramer Hickok hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kramer Hickok to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hickok hit an approach shot from 96 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Hickok chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.
-