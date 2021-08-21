-
-
Kevin Streelman finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 21, 2021
-
Highlights
Kevin Streelman rolls in birdie putt at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Kevin Streelman makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-5 8th hole.
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Kevin Streelman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 63rd at 3 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Corey Conners and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Sam Burns, Shane Lowry, Keith Mitchell, Tony Finau, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 11 under.
Streelman got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Streelman hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 sixth. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 2 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.
Streelman missed the green on his first shot on the 150-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Streelman's 96 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
-
-