  • Kevin Na shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Kevin Na chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Na chips in for birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Kevin Na chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole.