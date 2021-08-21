Kevin Na hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 17th at 10 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 14 under.

Na tee shot went 188 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Na to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Na had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to even-par for the round.

On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Na reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Na's 161 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to even for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 490-yard par-4 18th, Na went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.