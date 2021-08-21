-
-
Keith Mitchell shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 21, 2021
-
Highlights
Keith Mitchell chips in for birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Keith Mitchell chips in from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole.
Keith Mitchell hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 11th at 11 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Mitchell had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
At the 219-yard par-3 second, Mitchell hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Mitchell's 94 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 15th, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Mitchell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
-
-