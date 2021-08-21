-
-
Keegan Bradley putts well in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 21, 2021
-
Highlights
Keegan Bradley uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Keegan Bradley makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bradley finished his day tied for 17th at 10 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Keegan Bradley's 146 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Keegan Bradley to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bradley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Bradley hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Bradley had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Bradley's 130 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.
-
-