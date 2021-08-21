-
Bogey-free 2-under 69 by K.H. Lee in the third round at the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, K.H. Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lee finished his round tied for 45th at 5 under; Corey Conners and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 3rd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, Xander Schauffele, and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, K.H. Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Lee's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
