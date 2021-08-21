-
Justin Thomas putts well in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 21, 2021
Highlights
Justin Thomas throws a dart to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Justin Thomas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his day tied for 4th at 14 under with Tony Finau; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; and Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under.
At the 219-yard par-3 second, Justin Thomas hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Thomas's 173 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Thomas had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Thomas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Thomas chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Thomas's 147 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.
