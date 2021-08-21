  • Jordan Spieth shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Jordan Spieth gets up-and-down for birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.