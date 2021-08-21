-
-
Jordan Spieth shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 21, 2021
-
Highlights
Jordan Spieth gets up-and-down for birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Jordan Spieth hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 34th at 7 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a 332 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 third, Spieth chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 sixth, Spieth hit his 72 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.
Spieth got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.
After a 335 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Spieth chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.
On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Spieth hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Spieth to 2 over for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Spieth chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.
-
-