Jon Rahm shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 3 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Jon Rahm hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 1st at 16 under with Cameron Smith; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 14 under.
At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Rahm hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the 515-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.
At the 230-yard par-3 11th, Rahm hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.
After hitting his fourth shot into the native area, Rahm hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a double bogey on par-5 13th. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Rahm had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rahm to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Rahm's 120 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.
