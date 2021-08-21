-
Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Joel Dahmen in the third round at the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Dahmen finished his round tied for 23rd at 8 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 16 under; Shane Lowry, Keith Mitchell, and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Corey Conners, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Joel Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Dahmen hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Dahmen's 116 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Dahmen had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Dahmen's 93 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.
