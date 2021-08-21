-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 6-under 65 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann's tight approach leads to birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Joaquin Niemann hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 18th at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Niemann had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Niemann's 98 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Niemann hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Niemann hit his tee shot 300 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Niemann to 6 under for the round.
