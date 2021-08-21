-
James Hahn putts himself to an even-par third round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
James Hahn's tight tee shot leads to birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, James Hahn makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, James Hahn hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hahn finished his round tied for 69th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Corey Conners and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, Xander Schauffele, and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 10 under.
James Hahn hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved James Hahn to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Hahn chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 13th, Hahn hit his 119 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.
