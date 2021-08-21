-
-
Ian Poulter shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 21, 2021
-
Highlights
Ian Poulter opens Friday with birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Ian Poulter makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Ian Poulter hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his round tied for 58th at 4 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 16 under; Shane Lowry and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Poulter had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Poulter's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Poulter's tee shot went 230 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Poulter's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to even for the round.
-
-