Hudson Swafford putts well in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Hudson Swafford makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Hudson Swafford hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Swafford finished his day tied for 11th at 11 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Hudson Swafford's 129 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hudson Swafford to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 515-yard par-4 seventh hole, Swafford had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Swafford's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Swafford to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Swafford's 150 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 4 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Swafford hit his tee shot 299 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Swafford to 5 under for the round.
