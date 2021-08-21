-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Spieth’s hole outs, Hideki’s wild drive and Rahm maintains lead
In The Takeaway, Whitney Haworth recaps the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST, where Jordan Spieth recorded back-to-back eagle hole outs, Hideki Matsuyama’s drive lands in a fan’s shirt and Jon Rahm holds the lead after 36 holes.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 38th at 6 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 16 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 15 under; and Keith Mitchell, Shane Lowry, Tony Finau, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Matsuyama had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 12th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Matsuyama chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Matsuyama's 139 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
