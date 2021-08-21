-
-
Harry Higgs shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 21, 2021
-
The Takeaway
Rahm, JT share lead, DJ’s cracked driver & Higgs birdie bombs
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of THE NORTHERN TRUST, where Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas battled it out for the Liberty National course record, Dustin Johnson was -2 on the par 5’s despite playing with two 3-woods after he cracked his driver and Harry Higgs made two 80-footers to move inside the top 70.
Harry Higgs hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 21st at 8 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Corey Conners, Keith Mitchell, and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Harold Varner III, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 5th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Higgs had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
At the 230-yard par-3 11th, Higgs hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Higgs hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Higgs hit his tee shot 301 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Higgs hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 18th. This moved Higgs to 5 under for the round.
-
-