Harris English comes back from a rocky start in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harris English's soft touch from the bunker yields birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Harris English makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
Harris English hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. English finished his round tied for 39th at 6 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Keith Mitchell, Shane Lowry, Tony Finau, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 13 under.
At the 398-yard par-4 first, Harris English's tee shot went 234 yards to the native area, his second shot went 72 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his approach went 96 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Harris English to 1 over for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved English to 2 over for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, English hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
English hit his tee shot 305 yards to the native area on the 481-yard par-4 15th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved English to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, English had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
