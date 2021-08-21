  • Harold Varner III shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Harold Varner III makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Harold Varner III jars 18-foot birdie putt at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Harold Varner III makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.