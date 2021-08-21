In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Harold Varner III hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 9th at 12 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 second, Varner III hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.

At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Varner III hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 6 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 490-yard par-4 18th, Varner III went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his triple bogey. He hit his sixth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.