In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Gary Woodland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 54th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell, Justin Thomas, Corey Conners, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Woodland got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Woodland to 1 over for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 second, Woodland hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Woodland's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to even for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Woodland hit his 152 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Woodland to even-par for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Woodland hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 15th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 3 under for the round.

At the 16th, 325-yard par-4, Woodland hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Woodland had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.