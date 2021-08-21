-
Garrick Higgo shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Garrick Higgo's tight chip leads to birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Garrick Higgo makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Garrick Higgo hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Higgo finished his round tied for 39th at 6 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Keith Mitchell, Shane Lowry, Tony Finau, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 13 under.
On the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Higgo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.
After a 337 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 third, Higgo chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Higgo missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Higgo to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Higgo hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 427-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 515-yard par-4 seventh hole, Higgo had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Higgo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.
