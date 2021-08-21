In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Erik van Rooyen hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his round in 3rd at 15 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; and Viktor Hovland is in 4th at 14 under.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

Van Rooyen missed the green on his first shot on the 219-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

On the 515-yard par-4 seventh hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, van Rooyen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.

At the 230-yard par-3 11th, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, van Rooyen's 88 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 6 under for the round.

At the 150-yard par-3 14th, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 7 under for the round.

On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 8 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, van Rooyen had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 9 under for the round.