Dylan Frittelli hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 69th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Corey Conners and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Frittelli had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 second, Frittelli hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Frittelli's 84 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

At the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Frittelli got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

At the 10th, 496-yard par-4, Frittelli hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Frittelli had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.