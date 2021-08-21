Doug Ghim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ghim finished his round tied for 6th at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Doug Ghim had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Doug Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Ghim's tee shot went 192 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 32 yards to the right intermediate rough, his third shot went 26 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Ghim's 149 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Ghim had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Ghim's 137 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Ghim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ghim to 8 under for the round.