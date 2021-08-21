-
Denny McCarthy shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round in 74th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell, Justin Thomas, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, McCarthy's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 205-yard par-3 fourth, McCarthy missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 eighth, McCarthy hit his 122 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 15th, McCarthy's tee shot went 301 yards to the native area, his second shot went 185 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 20 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, McCarthy chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
